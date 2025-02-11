Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Riding on seamer Nachiket Bhute's three-wicket haul and Yash Rathod's neatly-crafted century, Vidarbha made a grand entry into the Ranji Trophy semifinal, defeating Tamil Nadu by 198 runs on day four here on Tuesday.

Bhute returned excellent figures of 3/19 in his 10 overs after middle-order batter Rathod had smashed a watchful 213-ball 112 as last season's runners-up continued their winning run in the tournament.

Also Read | WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Other Confirmed Wrestlers for the Mega PLE Featuring Men’s and Women’s Chamber Matches.

Set a target of 401, Tamil Nadu, despite a long list of accomplished batters, found themselves in dire straits after being reduced to 45 for five on the penultimate day with Bhute accounting for dangerous opener Narayan Jagadeesan (18), Vijay Shankar (5) and Boopathi Kumar (0).

Though Pradosh Ranjan Paul struck a laboured 53 (95 balls) and tail-ender Sonu Yadav showed oodles of determination on way to a gritty 57 (84 balls), it was too little too late as TN's batting folded up for 202 in 61.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3/40) doing the damage at the fag end by taking the last three wickets.

Also Read | Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Vidarbha, who entered day four leading by 297 runs, did well to demoralise Tamil Nadu by adding 103 more runs to their overnight score, losing the remaining five wickets in the process.

Rathod, who was unbeaten on 55 overnight, was the pick of the Vidarbha batters as he gradually grew in confidence to score his fifth first-class century in 16 first-class games, though he consumed 213 deliveries in the process.

His 120-run partnership with Harsh Dubey (64) helped Vidarbha consolidate their position from overnight 169/5 to 272 all out in 92.3 overs as last season's runners-up took a massive 400-run lead.

Tamil Nadu's second innings started in an almost similar fashion as the first as wickets fell in a heap with right-arm pacer Aditya Thakare striking the first blow by dismissing Mohammed Ali for 10. Bhute then took over by reducing the opponents to 45/5 in just the 17th over before Pradosh Ranjan put up a semblance of a fight with a half century.

But his dismissal virtually paved the way for Vidarbha's victory with Sonu Yadav only delaying the inevitable with a half-century.

Brief scores: Vidarbha: 353 & 272 in 92.3 overs (Yash Rathod 112, Harsh Dubey 64; Sai Kishore Sai Kishore 5/78, Ajith Ram 2/33) vs Tamil Nadu: 225 & 202 in 61.1 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 53, Sonu Yadav 57; Nachiket Bhute 3/19, Harsh Dubey 3/40). Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by 198 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)