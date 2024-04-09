Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday announced that Sri Lanka leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth will replace the injured Wanindu Hasaranga in their squad for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

https://twitter.com/SunRisers/status/1777672686413721823

Also Read | PBKS vs SRH Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan Wins the Toss and Opts to Bowl First; Both Teams Unchanged.

"Wanindu Hasaranga will be unavailable for the season due to injury. We would like to wish him a speedy recovery. Sri Lankan spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has joined the squad as his replacement for the rest of #IPL2024. Welcome, Viyaskanth!" SRH announced on their social media handle on X.

Vijaykanth, a leg-spinner from Sri Lanka, has represented his country in a solitary T20 International so far. He joins the IPL at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs.

Also Read | Hockey India To Start Inaugural National Women's League 2024-25 At Ranchi Starting From April 30.

In 33 T20s, Viyaskanth has an economy of 6.76, a strike rate of 16.6 and an average of 18.78.

Meanwhile, in December's IPL 2024 auction, Sri Lanka's star all-rounder was bought for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore by Hyderabad.

A sought-after figure in the T20 league circuit, Hasaranga played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last two seasons, doing well as a spinner.

On the other hand, in a highly anticipated clash, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face off against the Punjab Kings in their IPL 2024 match on Tuesday.

SRH have an overwhelming lead with a 14-7 record against Punjab Kings in 21 meetings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)