Hockey India To Start Inaugural National Women’s League 2024–25 At Ranchi Starting From April 30

Hockey India on Tuesday unveiled a new initiative, the National Women's Hockey League 2024–25 -- the first domestic hockey league for women in India -- which is structured into two phases, with the inaugural phase set to take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from April 30 to May 9. All matches during this phase will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium where the recent FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the Women's Asian Champions Trophy were held. Hockey India Names 33-Member Indian Women’s Team Core Group
The National Women's Hockey League, which promises an exhilarating showcase of talent and skills, aims to provide a platform for emerging athletes and elevate the stature of women's hockey in the country. The league will witness fierce competition among the top state teams that finished in the top eight at the marquee 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championships. India Lose 5-1 to Australia in First Match of Hockey Test Series, Gurjant Singh's Solitary Goal Goes in Vain
Following the conclusion of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey, and Hockey Association of Odisha qualified as the eight state teams.
Notably, the league will also open its doors to young talent, with players under the age of 21 eligible to participate. This inclusion of youth players underscores Hockey India's dedication to nurturing talent and fostering development at the grassroots level, Hockey India informed in a release on Tuesday.
The National Women's Hockey League holds immense promise not only in elevating the standard of women’s hockey but also in inspiring the next generation of athletes across the nation. Through this initiative, Hockey India rea