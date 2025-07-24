New Delhi, July 24 (PTI) Vikramaditya Chaufla has been named captain of the Indian squad for the World Racketlon Championship to be played in Rotterdam, Netherlands from July 30 to August 3.

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Chaufla, a former badminton player, had also led the team at last year's World Championship. He had won a silver medal in the individual category in the 2022 edition.

Besides Chaufla, Krishna B Kotak, Prashant Sen, Nihit Kumar Singh and Suhail Kapur are part of the the Indian squad, announced by the Racketlon India Sports Association. While Raghav Jatia will serve as a reserve.

Nidhi Tiwari is the sole Indian competing in the women's event.

