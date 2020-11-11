Dubai, November 11: Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with coach Ravi Shastri and other players departed for Australia on Wednesday. India's tour of Australia begins with the white ball fixtures as the ODIs would be played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively. Also Read | Delhi Capitals Had Ups and Downs but Always Showed Fighting Spirit, Says Rishabh Pant.

The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Also, the Indian side set to play four Tests against Australia which will be a part of the Test Championship and the winner gets one step closer to the final which is expected to be played at the historic Lord's in June 2021.

With India sitting at the top of the points table in the Test Championship and Australia second, it is expected to be a thrilling contest with the first Test set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.

Earlier this week, the BCCI announced that skipper Kohli will be missing three Test matches in the upcoming series against Australia. Kohli has been granted paternity leave and as a result, he will be featuring in just the opening Test of the four-match series.

BCCI had also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and he will be a part of the Test squad. On Wednesday, ANI reported that Rohit will hit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and complete rehabilitation as he injured his left hamstring during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The second is the Boxing Day Test which will be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The third Test will be at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7 to 11 and the final Test at the Gabba from January 15 to 19.

