Dubai, November 11: Wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said that the Delhi Capitals (DC) will "be back stronger" after finishing runners-up in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). "Unfortunate to not finish the season on a high but so proud of the team. We had our ups and downs but always showed fighting spirit. Thank you to all my teammates and coaches for your support. Lots of love to our amazing fans. We will be back stronger @DelhiCapitals fam #RoarMacha," Pant said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Pant scored 56 in the final and his 96-run stand with captain Shreyas Iyer helped DC recover from a disastrous start in which they lost their first three wickets within the first four overs. However, their eventualy total of 156/7 wickets was not enough to keep away the dominant MI batting lineup, who chased down the target in 18.4 overs with five wickets to spare. Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Youngest to Score Fifty in IPL Final, Twitterati Praises Delhi Capitals Batsman for Fine Half-Century.

Rishabh Pant's Tweet

Unfortunate to not finish the season on a high but so proud of the team.We had our ups and downs but always showed fighting spirit.Thank you to all my teammates and coaches for your support.Lots of love to our amazing fans. We will be back stronger @DelhiCapitals fam ❤️#RoarMacha pic.twitter.com/Ir94ncsm6v — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 11, 2020

This was the first time that DC had reached the final of the IPL and a fifth title for MI. For Pant, his half-century in the final was a change from the string of low scores he had put up in the preceding matches. He scored 343 runs at an average of 31.18 in 14 innings.

