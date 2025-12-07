Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam and offered special prayers at the temple on Sunday.

The veteran Indian batter visited the temple after he continued his fine run at Visakhapatnam, ending the series against South Africa in a dominant fashion with an imposing 65* run knock in the third and final ODI on Saturday.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana Wedding Called Off: Palash Muchhal To Take Legal Action Against Defamatory Cheating Allegations, Shares First Public Statement – Read Here.

During the final ODI at Visakhapatnam, Virat scored 65* in 45 balls, with six fours and three sixes. Now at Visakhapatnam, Virat has scored 652 runs in eight matches and innings at an average of 108.66, with a strike rate of 103.49, including three centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 157*.

In 13 ODIs this year, Virat has continued his fine form with 651 runs in 13 innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties and a best score of 135.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Hails Inter Miami Resolve After First-Ever MLS Cup 2025 Win.

During the South Africa series, Kohli took his fans on a ride back to 2016-19 in terms of aggression, shot-making and dominance, scoring 302 runs at an average of 151.00 and a strike rate of 117.05, with two centuries and fifty.

Against South Africa in 34 ODIs and 32 innings, he has scored 1,806 runs at an average of 72.24, with a strike rate of almost 90, with seven centuries and nine fifties to his name, and a best score of 160*.

Coming to the third ODI, India won the toss and put SA into bat first. Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton for a duck and a 113-run stand between Quinton de Kock (106 in 89 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (48 in 67 balls, with five fours) followed.

Quinton also had a 54-run stand with Matthew Breetzke (24 in 23 balls, with two sixes), and the Proteas stumbled to five wickets down for 199 runs, with Prasidh Krishna (4/66) causing some mayhem.

Dewald Brevis (29 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (17 in 15 balls, with two fours) tried to counter-attack, but a fine spell from Kuldeep (4/41) sunk them to 270 all out in 47.5 overs from a solid position of 234/5.

India chased down the target in 39.5 overs, with Rohit (75 in 73 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) putting a 155-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got his maiden ODI ton.

Jaiswal, who ended with 116* in 121 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, had put another century stand with Virat (65* in 45 balls, with six fours and three sixes) to end the series dominantly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)