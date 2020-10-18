London [UK], October 18 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the injury to centre-back Virgil van Dijk is not looking good at the moment.

The Dutch defender had lasted just 11 minutes in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday. He was forced out of the match as he found himself in a tussle with Everton goalkeeper Jordon Pickford.

"I do not know. It is not good. Virgil played I do not know how many games in a row, he plays with pain, he plays with pretty much everything. But he could not play on. That is not good," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

The Everton goalkeeper had come flying out to meet Virgil van-Dijk and he managed to connect with the Liverpool defender at knee height, leaving him on the ground.

The Dutch defender was in no position to continue and he had to be replaced for the match. The match between Everton

and Liverpool ended in a 2-2 draw.

For Liverpool, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored the goals while for Everton, Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted the ball into the goalpost.

Liverpool is currently at the second place in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 10 points from 5 matches.

The side will next take on Ajax in their Champions League fixture on Wednesday, October 21.

After this match, Liverpool will return to Premier League with a game against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 24. (ANI)

