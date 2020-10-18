Australian batsman Aaron Finch was seen vaping in the dressing room during RR vs RCB clash in IPL 2020 on Saturday (October 17, 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Royal Challengers Batsmen, who scored just 14 runs in the game, was watching the action from the dressing room when he was caught on camera while vaping and it went viral on social media. RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match Result: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 Wickets.

It is yet to be seen if there will be any action taken by the Indian Premier League officials as no comments have been made regarding the situation. Aaron Finch has had struggled with the bat this season, as apart from a couple of decent scores, the Australian stalwart has failed to make an impact at the top of the order for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the competition. Meanwhile, here is the viral clip. Virat Kohli Praises AB de Villiers, Says ‘He Is Most Impactful Player of IPL’.

The game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals went to the wire as Virat Kohli’s men clinched the game in the final over. And with Aaron Finch spotted vaping during such high-pressure, fans looked at the funny side of the incident. Here are some of the reactions.

Aaron finch vaping in the changing room while the batsmen out there is under pressure 😂😂 — Uncle Rowa (@rowanabdol) October 17, 2020

Aaron Finch vaping in dressing room. Haha, we all have ways to release tension, don't we? #RRvRCB #IPL2020 — Vishesh Roy (@VisheshRoy20) October 17, 2020

Is it legal to even carry vape inside dressing room? Aaron finch was shown vaping on live TV! Wonder what Virat Kohli has to say about this!#IPL2020 #RRvsRCB #ABD — Zimam misbah (@MisbahZimam) October 17, 2020

Aaron Finch Vaping on TV.🤦‍♂️ That's gonna create some controversies.#RRvRCB — Pandit Jofra Archer (@Punn_dit) October 17, 2020

Speaking of the game, riding on a brilliant half-century from skipper Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals conjured up a score of 177/6 after losing their way a bit in the middle overs. The Royals were given a great start by Robin Uthappa, who was promoted to open the batting along with Ben Stokes for this particular game.

Chasing the total, Royal Challengers Bangalore star6ed on the right foot with Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli making telling contributions. But the star of the game was once again AB de Villiers for RCB as yet another quick-fire fifty from the South African, saw the Bangalore side record a seven-wicket win.

