New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): West Indies cricket legend and International Masters League (IML) Governing Council member Vivian Richards has voiced his disappointment over West Indies' failure to qualify for the Champions Trophy, calling it a painful reminder of the team's decline from its glorious past.

Speaking about the West Indies' absence from the tournament, Richards emphasized that the responsibility for the team's struggles does not rest solely on the players. Instead, he believes that the West Indies Cricket Board and those in leadership positions must take a hard look at the deeper issues affecting the team's performance.

Also Read | UPW-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s T20 Cricket Match in Lucknow.

"I guess for us to get back to where we once were, it will take more than just the players," Richards said in a media interaction by IML.

"Individuals in responsible positions within the board need to recognize that it is not just about the players--it is also about identifying the gaps and understanding why we are not there," he added.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Fulham, FA Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Fifth Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Richards, one of the greatest cricketers in history, expressed his frustration at seeing a team with such a rich legacy failing to qualify for major tournaments.

"I feel very annoyed with the fact that the West Indies team, with such huge legacy, is not in the Champions Trophy," he said.

"It hurts. It makes me feel very, very sad because we are much better than that. The West Indies should be competing at the highest level, and until we all acknowledge that, we will continue to struggle," he added.

His remarks come at a time when West Indies cricket is grappling with inconsistency and a lack of stability. Once a dominant force in world cricket, the team has faced significant setbacks in recent years, missing out on both the 2023 ODI World Cup and now the Champions Trophy.

Richards' call for introspection and reform highlights the growing concerns around West Indies cricket and the urgent need for structural changes to restore the team's former glory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)