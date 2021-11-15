Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Australian players Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis celebrated the team's maiden T20 World Cup triumph at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium by drinking from the wicket-keeper's shoe.

Mitchell Marsh's brutal unbeaten 77 helped Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets as the Aussies lifted the coveted trophy for the first time.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reduced to Tears After Portugal Fails to Qualify for FIFA 2022 World Cup, Serbia Seal 1-2 Win (See Pic).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday shared a video from Australia's dressing room where the players can be seen enjoying the final win.

Wade and Stoinis went a step ahead and poured the drink in Wade's shoe and drank to join the unique celebrations.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar, Sherfane Rutherford & Others Slam ICC for Not Naming Babar Azam as Player of Tournament Despite Being Leading Run-Scorer of T20 WC 2021 (Check Reactions).

"How's your Monday going?" ICC tweeted the video.

After the victory, skipper Aaron Finch described the feeling of winning the maiden T20 World Cup title as "awesome" and said the victory is great for Australian cricket.

"Yeah, it's awesome, it really is. I think there's been so much talk about this being the one that's been elusive to Australia. And to be fair, we probably underperformed in the past, if we are being honest with ourselves," said Finch.

"We've had some great teams along the way. This team is pretty special. The camaraderie, the way that everyone really cares for each other and looks after each other, looks out for each other; pretty special. So yeah, it's awesome. That's brilliant and it's great for Australian cricket," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)