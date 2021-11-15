Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal failed to qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Portugal faced Serbia in the World Cup Qualifier match and they lost the match 1-2 at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Serbia's Aleksadar Mitrovic scored a last-minute goal and led the team to a 1-2 win. Portugal's last match against Ireland ended with a goalless draw. Post this, Cristiano Ronaldo could not stop himself from shedding tears and the picture of the same is making rounds on social media. Portugal has now made its way in the playoffs of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Suffers From Shocking 1-2 Defeat Against Serbia in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers (Watch Video Highlights).

With this, Serbia has now confirmed their spot in the FIFA World Cup which is scheduled to happen in Qatar. The team is now along with the likes of Sweden, Wales, Switzerland or Italy, Finland or Ukraine, Scotland, one of Turkey, Norway or the Netherlands, as well as Russia, Poland or England, and North Macedonia or Romania. Portugal will play the qualifiers in the month of March 2022.

Check out the picture below:

Take Cristiano Ronaldo out of Portugal and they finish bottom of World Cup Qualification not even play offs Cristiano Ronaldo has fooled people into believing Portugal are a Big Team. pic.twitter.com/uMZrtyi5WV — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) November 15, 2021

Talking about the match, Renato Sanches was the first one who scored the goal within the first two minutes of the match. Then Dusan Tadic netted an equaliser at the 33rd minute of the match. Also when it comes to possession, the visiting team was way better than Portugal. Serbia had the ball for about 58 per cent of the time and the rest was held by the home team.

