Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Spectators will be allowed during the second India-New Zealand Test here from December 3 at 25 per cent of the Wankhede Stadium's capacity with the host association saying that it is pushing for more.

The Wankhede stadium has a seating capacity of 30,000. A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official said they would try to get the limit increased to 50 per cent.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs HFC, in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

"As per the general order of the Maharashtra government signed by the chief secretary, 25 per cent crowd is allowed for the Wankhede Test as of now. MCA is still hopeful that they may give us 50 per cent crowd permission," the official said.

The last Test held at the venue was against England in December 2016.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The match will mark the return of international cricket at the iconic venue after the COVID-19 pandemic brought sporting action to a halt last year.

The first Test of the two-match series is being held in Kanpur right now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)