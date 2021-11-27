Mumbai City FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The MCFC vs HFC clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on November 27, 2021 (Saturday). The teams had contrasting starts to their campaign but will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Mumbai City FC 3–0 FC Goa, ISL 2021–22: Champions Begin Title Defense in Style With Dominant Victory.

Defending champions Mumbai City FC were sensational in their opening encounter under new manager Des Buckingham as they defeated FC Goa in a dominant fashion. The Islanders will be hoping to extend the winning run in the competition. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC started the new Indian Super League season with a loss to Chennaiyin FC and will look to shake off that defeat and register their first points. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The match will take place on November 27, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the MCFC vs HFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2021 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).