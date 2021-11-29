Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday expressed happiness after surpassing Harbhajan Singh's Test wickets tally (417) to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India.

The first Test between India and New Zealand ended as a draw on Monday after the visitors somehow managed to survive and the hosts ended the Test one wicket away from victory.

Ashwin scalped the wicket of Tom Latham (52) in the now-concluded Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

"These are milestones that are constantly kept on tab, it's wonderful. Ever since Rahul bhai has taken over, he's kept saying that how many ever wickets you take, how many ever run you make in 10 years time, you won't remember them.

It's the memories that matter so I want to have some special memories going forward in the next 3-4 years. Anytime pitches are being spoken about and I am asked a question, it turns into a controversy. So, I'll try and keep a tab on that," Ashwin told host broadcasters Star Sports after the first Test ended.

"Getting down to the last session, the last mandatory over, I think it's played its part, some wonderful Test cricket. The young boy, Ravindra, batted beautifully, showed great composure, Ajaz Patel with his defence. It just tells you a story.

Everybody hangs in there, everybody can defend well these days, so it's not as easy as it used to be once upon a time getting these tail-enders out. Great day of Test cricket, I hope people who watched it enjoyed it," he added.

The off-spinner had equalled Harbhajan's tally of 417 wickets on Sunday after he dismissed Will Young on Day 4.

Ashwin has so far taken 30 five-wicket hauls in his career.

Coming to the match, New Zealand managed to survive by the barest of margins on the last day of the first Test against India after a gritty performance from their lower-order batters ensured that visitors walked away with a draw here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday.

Team India managed to take eight wickets on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test but some late drama and stout-hearted performance from batters of the visiting side prevented the hosts from getting a lead in the series in the first match. (ANI)

