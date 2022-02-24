Panaji (Goa) [India], February 24 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC Head Coach Ivan Vukomanoic was disappointed after his side narrowly lost to Hyderabad FC (2-1) in Indian Super League (ISL), 2021-22, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche gave HFC the lead in the 28th minute while Javier Siverio doubled their lead late on in the game and despite Vincy Barretto scored for KBFC in stoppage time, it was too little too late for the Vukomanovic-led side to make a comeback and Manuel Marquez's side went away with the three points, becoming the first team this season to qualify for the semi-finals.

"I think that we played a good game despite a group of players that were missing, but I won't use that as an excuse because the players who were not with us today are injured and we have to go with the group that we have. So, today we arrived with some youngsters. We wanted to give them a chance and time, to get the feeling of playing against the team from the top of the table, to compete, and to feel the strength and power of ISL. We played a good game and we faced a very good opponent," said Ivan Vukomanoic in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"After the first goal went in, we knew that when you're facing top players that you have to win duels, you have to win those moments because these kinds of details make the difference. After the first goal, we got back the grip of the game, we were good, and then we created some chances that we couldn't score. Today and yesterday, we were talking that when you are facing this kind of opponent, you must score those chances because you will not get lots of them. So, when you get those chances, you must be focused," he added.

Vukomanoic further praised Hyderabad FC Head Coach Manuel Marquez for his coaching style and congratulated them on reaching the semis.

"Head Coach Manuel Marquez is a gentleman and a very good coach. He proved that last season and this season as well, Hyderabad FC has performed on the highest level so far. So, from a human side and also as a sportsman, I haven't seen them on the pitch so, I wanted to congratulate them on their achievement and I wish them all the best because as a sportsman when you lose a game you have to shake hands and congratulate your opponents," he said.

The result meant that KBFC remains just outside the top four, in fifth, with three games left to play in their ISL 2021-22, campaign. (ANI)

