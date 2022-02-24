Odisha FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams enter the game with different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Hyderabad FC Becomes First Team To Qualify for Semifinals.

Odisha FC’s journey in this season’s competition has come to an end but they will be hoping to end the season on a high note. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan are still in with a chance of a top-place finish but their objective will be securing a place in the semi-finals. ATKMB are unbeaten in five games and move closer to qualification for the next round with a win.

When is Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The match will take place on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

