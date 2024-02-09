Hobart (Australia), Feb 9 (AP) Opener David Warner celebrated his 100th T20I appearance by smashing 70 off 36 balls and spinner Adam Zampa picked up 3-26 as Australia beat West Indies by 11 runs on Friday.

Warner and Tim David (37 not out off 17 balls) provided a strong finish for Australia to reach 213-7 in the first Twenty20 international.

West Indies, which needed to chase down its second highest-ever T20 total, couldn't capitalize on a brisk start from Brandon King (53) and Johnson Charles (42) as Zampa struck crucial blows and restricted the opposition's chase to 202-8 in its 20 overs.

“Just pleasing to get the win,” said Warner, who quit test cricket after Australia swept Pakistan 3-0 at home, but said he wanted to play the upcoming T20 World Cup before leaving the shortest format.

“I feel refreshed, a lot of energy, the guys have told me to calm down a bit," Warner said. "I've said I want to play the World Cup and finish there.”

Australia, which will be playing six T20s over the next three weeks, routed West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series.

The second game of the three-match series will be played on Sunday at Adelaide. (AP)

