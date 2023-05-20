New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): In an intense game, the crowd enjoyed a fun banter between Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja when Warner imitated the sword celebration of Jadeja at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In the match between DC and CSK in the Indian Premier League, CSK posted a massive total of 223/3 after batting first.

The Australian batter was teasing the opponent by taking a quick single. After Rahane threw the ball into the wicket, Jadeja took the ball and threatened Warner with a run not who was deliberately standing outside the crease. And Responding to his threat, Warner did the iconic sword celebration of the Indian all-rounder.

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1659900705547907073

CSK openers gave an opening stand of 141 where Gaikwad played a brilliant knock of 79 off 50 balls followed by Conway's blistering 87 off 52 balls. DC bowlers were disappointed with their performance as they bagged only three wickets. Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya and Anrich Nortje took one wicket each.

Choosing to bat first, CSK got off to a solid start as in the presence of in-form batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway runs were brimming in the middle. With the run rate of 10 an over, both added 50 runs on the board in 5 overs.

After the end of the powerplay, CSK reached 52/2 without losing any wickets.

Ruturaj continued to impress with his batting, he clinched his fifty off 37 balls after hitting two consecutive sixes in the 10th over.

DC bowlers had no answers to the outstanding show displayed by the CSK batters. Gaikwad and Conway brought their remarkable 100-run partnership when Gaikwad hit a maximum in Kuldeep's bowling in the 12th over. Gaikwad stuck two more sixes to Kuldeep, collecting 20 runs in his over.

Conway reached his fifty off 33 balls with style by hitting a six to Khaleel Ahmed over the deep mid-wicket in 13.1 over.

DC finally got their first breakthrough after a long wait of 14.3 overs. Sakariya dismissed Gaikwad at 79 off 50 balls.

CSK were unaffected after losing Gaikwad as Conway was doing the job by collecting boundaries at regular interval of time.Shivam Dube and Conway added a quick 50 in just 17 balls.

With the dismissal of Shivam by Khaleel Ahmed in the 17.6 over, CSK skipper MS Dhoni stepped onto the crease with a loud cheer from the crowd.

Conway was dismissed by Nortje in the penultimate over after playing a brilliant knock of 87 off 52 balls.

In the last over, Dhoni faced the last three balls and posted a huge total of 223/3 in 20 overs.Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 223/3 (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 79, Chetan Sakariya 1-36) Vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

