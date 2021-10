Sydney [Australia], October 26 (ANI): Sydney Thunder opening batter Smriti Mandhana believes the participation of Indian players in the Women's Big Bash (WBBL) will definitely count for something once they are back playing for India.

In the ongoing WBBL season, there are eight Indian players who are taking part -- Shafali Verma, Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma.

Also Read | 'Virat Kohli Handled Defeat Against Pakistan With So Much Grace', Says Former Pakistan Women's Skipper Sana Mir.

"This year we had a window and we were already here and had done our 14 days quarantine. It's better to stay and play some more cricket rather than go back," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Mandhana as saying.

"We have a World Cup coming up and we don't have a BBL in our country, so it will be of benefit and a lot of experience for the eight girls in the comp and that experience will definitely count when we are back playing for India," she added.

Also Read | India Playing XI vs New Zealand Prediction: Here’s Likely Line-up of IND for T20 World Cup 2021 Match Against NZ.

Before the WBBL, the Indian players were in Australia to take part in the multi-format series, which the Indian side ended up losing, but not after showing a fighting spirit in all the matches.

The one-off pink-ball Test was completely dominated by the Indian side, but it ended as a draw.

Mandhana was adjudged as Player of the Match in that game after registering a fantastic century in the first innings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)