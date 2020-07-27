Liverpool [UK], July 27 (ANI): After the 2019-2020 Premier League season came to an end, Liverpool's Divock Origi said that it was a "very special season" and now they can go on a vacation with a "perfect feeling".

Liverpool defeated Newcastle by 3-1 on Sunday and finished the ongoing 2019-2020 Premier League season with a club-record 99 points.

"It's beautiful. I think it's something that, with time, we will be able to enjoy more and more. It has been a very special season and things like this are so big that it needs time to digest," the club's official website quoted Origi as saying.

"We celebrated it well, we're excited to be able to be with the fans, seeing them and being able to celebrate it together. Now, I think we can go on vacation with a perfect feeling," he added.

The Jurgen Klopp-led side had already sealed the Premier League title on June 26 and lifted the trophy on July 23 after they played their final home match of the recently concluding season.

Liverpool ended the 2019-2020 Premier League season with a massive 18-point lead over the second-placed club Manchester City. The club won 32 of their 38 matches in the league while witnessing three draws and as many defeats. (ANI)

