Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has expressed his delight at the way things panned out for them in the IPL mega auction in Jeddah and said the franchise has "found the right mix" of players.

The star all-rounder said they had a clear plan of having a blend of youth and experienced players.

Also Read | Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Shows Six Fingers in Response to 'You're Getting Sacked' Jibe From Liverpool Fans.

"I was in touch with the table as well, exactly who we are going for, and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking," he said in an MI video posted on social media.

"We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty (Trent Boult) is back, Deepak Chahar, who has been around, and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

"So, I think we have done pretty well. We have covered all the bases."

Explaining the auction dynamics, Pandya admitted that while the entire process is thrilling, it is important to keep the emotions in check, especially while going for a particular player the team desperately needs.

"The auction dynamics are always tricky. When you are watching it live, it is very exciting, and the emotions are always up and down because you want this player," he explained.

"But sometimes, you just lose. (So), it's very important to not be very so emotional, and in the end, we have to create a whole team."

'Mumbai Indians has the facility to make them flourish'

==================================

MI bought quite a few uncapped young players -- Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevan John Jacobs, Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Raj Angad Bawa, Shrijith Krishnan and Ashwani Kumar.

Referring to these youngsters, Pandya urged them to work hard and said that MI possesses the best facilities to help them develop into top cricketers.

"My message to all the young guns who are joining Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here, you have that spark, you have that talent, which the scouts have seen," he stated.

"They found me, they found Jasprit, they found Krunal, they found Tilak. They all eventually played for the country.

"All you have to do is show up, train, work hard, and the best part is that Mumbai Indians has the facility to make them flourish."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)