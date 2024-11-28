Star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle after he left five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) purchased Kishan for INR 11.25 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In that video, the left-handed batter shared various happy moments with the Mumbai-based franchise. Kishan also wrote an emotional caption for his former IPL franchise, MI. Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad for IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan Sold to SRH for INR 11.25 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Ishan Kishan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan23)

