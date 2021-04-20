Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said on Monday evening that his side lost too many wickets against Chennai Super Kings, which resulted in their comprehensive loss against the MS Dhoni-led side here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja shared five wickets between them to dismantle Rajasthan's batting order on Monday evening. CSK totally took the control of the game as they dragged Rajasthan -- which despite a good start -- collapsed from 87/3 to 95/7 and fell short of the 189-run target by 45 runs.

"I thought it was a good score to chase down but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. Our bowlers bowled really well. They (CSK) batted too deep. 10-15 runs extra we gave down the line. We never expected that (turn), the dew didn't come and the ball was still turning, so it was a bit shocking to see," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

The wicketkeeper-batsman further lauded pacer Chetan Sakariya, who bagged three wickets, including that of MS Dhoni.

"It's very important to maintain a good composure, this format demands us to score at a higher risk rate; hence, it's very normal to get out often. I keep working on the basics and giving myself some time at the centre. He's (Chetan Sakariya) been doing really well, we lost the match but there are a lot of positives," he added.

Having two points from three games, Rajasthan are currently placed at the sixth spot in the IPL table and will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)