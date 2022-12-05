Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) head coach Ivan Vukomanovic was extremely delighted with the result and his team's approach as they got the better of Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur, on Sunday.

A first half strike from Dimitrios Diamantakos resulted in a fourth straight win for KBFC, while hosts Jamshedpur FC slumped to their fifth straight defeat.

Vukomanovic revealed he was cautious of Jamshedpur FC despite their recent run of results but was proud of the way his team kept more possession and created chances from open play. He further explained how Kerala Blasters FC wanted to explore a new style of play and he emphasised that a different approach is required every time, considering the opponent.

Speaking in the official post-match press conference, the 45-year-old said he expects his team to qualify for the playoffs because of the qualities they possess and he further shed light on the importance of consistency in building a team that will always stay competitive.

We knew before the game and before we arrived that it would be a very tough game for us. On Saturday, we mentioned that when you play against a team that is coming off four defeats in a row, it does not mean a lot, and maybe their confidence is a bit negative.

"You can easily be fooled in the trap because these teams are the most dangerous, and if we (Kerala Blasters FC) think after three wins in a row that it is going to be an easy game, then we are wrong. We were hammering on this thing in the past couple of days that we must not think that we are the best or better whatsoever," Ivan Vukomanovic said in a press conference.

"We need to approach this kind of game with seriousness, full power, and concentration. We know from last year that Jamshedpur FC are not easy to handle, and it is not easy to manage against such teams. This year as well, there is more power, especially up front, and we had to deal with those long balls and long throw ins and physical duels. All those things are very dangerous to manage. We also knew there was a chance to make something happen from the set-pieces like tonight we wanted something to happen a bit different from our playing style, keeping the ball around and having possession while creating the chances. I was glad as a coach to see such things happen on the pitch, and in the end, we are very happy with the three points," he further added.

Talking about how important is it to stay consistent with the same coach, same unit, and same players, Vukomanovic said, "As a coach, the most important thing is that you have consistency with the same coach and coaching staff, because if you constantly change your group, nobody has time to get used to it and the players cannot get used to you. They will have a tough time getting used to your coaching style, which means you have to reset and go back to zero. You must have consistency, every year the players come and go, and it is an inevitable thing in football, and we have to accept the fact that they go for better conditions or better ideas."

"For us to work consistently, it gives us (the technical staff) time and confidence, and when you have this kind of complete interaction, the results will come," Vukomanovic further added. (ANI)

