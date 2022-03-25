Melbourne, Mar 25 (AP) Seven-time LPGA major winner Karrie Webb has been nominated to captain Australia's golfers at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Golf Australia said Friday that Webb would replace 1991 British Open winner Ian-Baker Finch, who captained Australia at the sport's inaugural appearance at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and again at Tokyo 2020.

Webb's name will be put forward to the Australian Olympic Committee for approval. AP

