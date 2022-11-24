Canberra, Nov 24 (AP) The West Indies scored 67 runs without loss after paceman Alzarri Joseph took four wickets for 65 to help restrict the Prime Minister's XI side to 322 on the second day of a four-day tour match Thursday.

The home side added a further 25 runs to their overnight score of 297-9 before Mark Steketee was last man out for 15.

Also Read | Switzerland vs Cameroon, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SUI vs CAM on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Spinner Roston Chase finished with 2-72 to complement Joseph's bowing performance.

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (33 not out off 73 balls) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (32 not out off 85 balls) looked comfortable against the pink ball to give the visitors a solid foundation in reply.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Auckland.

The day-night tour match is a key warm-up contest for the West Indies ahead of the first test against Australia, starting next Wednesday in Perth.

The teams will play a second test — a day-nighter at Adelaide Oval — beginning Dec. 8. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)