Karachi, Feb 24 (PTI) Stalwarts of Pakistan cricket stood united in describing the current team as insipid and uninspiring after it was outplayed by India in a Champions Trophy match in Dubai with Babar Azam drawing maximum criticism for failing in the high-pressure game.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was yet to comment on the crushing six-wicket loss handed to Moahmmad Rizwan's men which has more or less ended their hopes of playing in the Champions Trophy knockouts.

But every former Pakistan player worth his salt was critical of the team's approach, attitude, and planning with the great Wasim Akram calling for an overhaul of the white-ball squad before the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Former skipper and coach, Muhammad Hafeez called for the axing of all three pacers -- Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Akram was also upset with the send-off that off spinner Abrar Ahmed gave Shubman Gill after bowling him with a gem.

"There is a time for everything. Is there no one to tell him what are you doing? Look at the match situation, you are under the cosh and you are celebrating as if you have taken 5 wickets," Akram said.

Former captain and batting great, Javed Miandad was not surprised at the result but wondered just why the players seemed under intense pressure.

"(It is) useless blaming the system, selectors and all that. Question is are these selected players short on anything? Does not the PCB take care of them? Are they not paid enough? So where is the passion and fire and professionalism to perform in big matches and tournaments," he said.

"Truth is our players were under pressure even before the match began. Look at their body language, not one of them appeared to be in a mood to dominate Indian bowlers," he said.

Miandad said players with pride always come good when chips are down. He cited Virat Kohli, who got a match-winning unbeaten 100, as a prime example of this mindset.

"He came good when his team needed him to do well."

Cricket analyst and writer, Omair Alavi, said comparisons between Kohli and Azam, who made 23 last night, should end for good now.

"Let's be honest, they are just not good enough. Enough of Babar Azam and comparisons with Kohli. No comparison," he said.

Hafeez also said that those trying to compare Babar and Kohli had been left embarrassed on Sunday.

"Except for one performance I don't recall Babar ever coming good against India," he said.

Pakistan's former captain and head coach, Waqar Younis said the Champions Trophy performance is a wake-up call.

"Time to seriously plan ahead, try out and persist with some young players and be patient for results. The pace bowlers disappointed big time."

Former captain Moin Khan said it was pointless to criticise the players as they have become indifferent to critical opinions.

"After a few days everything will be forgotten and we will start hearing the same things and be given the same promises.

"All former captains and players who have given service to the country need to sit together independent of the PCB and give a proper blueprint for how to revive Pakistan cricket," he said.

