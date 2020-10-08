New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday extended greetings to the Indian Air Force (IAF) fraternity on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day 2020 and said that "we will always be indebted to your sacrifices."

Kohli took to Twitter to write: "We salute our #IndianAirForce heroes, who protect and serve our nation selflessly. We will always be indebted to your sacrifices. #AFDay2020.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina also expressed gratitude to the IAF for serving the nation "selflessly and tirelessly".

"Warm greetings to everyone from the Indian Air Force fraternity on the occasion of Air Force Day! The way you continue to serve the nation selflessly & tirelessly is awe-inspiring. My best wishes to all our @IAF_MCC personnel & their families. #IndianAirForceDay," Tendulkar tweeted.

Whereas Raina wrote: "Celebrating 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force day today, salute to all the brave heroes who fight for our country. You make us proud, sending you my best wishes & good health. Stand tall & fly high." (ANI)

