Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday affirmed that the 38th National Games will bring new enthusiasm and energy among the youth in the state.

The 38th National Games is scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 14. The event will feature over 10,000 athletes, officials, and coaches competing in 38 sports across multiple cities in the state.

Also Read | New Zealand Opener Martin Guptill Confirms Retirement From International Cricket Having Last Played For Black Caps In 2022.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced Uttarakhand as the host for the 2025 edition in December, last year.

CM Dhami inaugurated the 50th National Junior National Kabaddi Championship in Haridwar on Wednesday. The officials of Uttarakhand Kabaddi Association welcomed and greeted CM Dhami in the program.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Speaking to the reporters before the event in Haridwar, CM Dhami said that hosting the National Games is a big opportunity for the state.

"Organizing the National Games is a big opportunity for our state and all preparations are being made for it...Organizing the National Games will also establish Devbhoomi as a sports land...This will bring a new enthusiasm and energy among the youth," CM Dhami told reporters.

Speaking at the 50th National Kabaddi Championship, CM Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government has implemented a new sports policy providing government jobs to athletes who win medals at the national and international levels.

"Uttarakhand has implemented a new sports policy providing government jobs to athletes who win medals at the national and international levels...Residential sports colleges in the state provide free training, education, accommodation, food and kits for athletes...4 per cent reservation for athletes and sports scholarships have been introduced for advanced preparation starting from the age of 8 years," CM Dhami said at the event.

The Chief Minister added that the 38th National Games will be organised on the theme of "Green Games" to promote environmental protection.

"The prize money given to athletes has been doubled to encourage athletes further. Sports universities are being built to provide world-class training facilities and create more opportunities. Rs 500 Crore has been invested in infrastructure facilities for the upcoming 38th National Games, including new sports grounds, reconstruction of existing facilities, and preparation of water sports infrastructure, cycling tracks, and a state-of-the-art shooting range," he said.

"The National Games will be organised on the theme of "Green Games" to promote environmental protection...Winter travel opportunities are being promoted, coinciding with sports events, to attract people from across the country," he added.

Uttarakhand CM on Wednesday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 38th edition of the National Games.

"I would like to thank PM Modi. We had urged him to inaugurate the National Games. PM has agreed to inaugurate the National Games. We also informed him about the winter yatra and urged him to stay here for a day during this yatra," said CM Dhami.

The National Games of India is a multi-sport event that brings together athletes from states and Union Territories to compete for medals. The upcoming edition will feature 32 sporting disciplines and four demonstration events.

The last edition of the National Games took place in Goa in 2023, spanning five cities--Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda, and Vasco. Maharashtra topped the medal tally with 228 medals, including 80 gold.

The 2022 edition, hosted by Gujarat, marked the revival of the National Games after a seven-year hiatus since the 2015 event. During that edition, Services emerged as the top team, winning 128 medals, including 61 gold.

Hosting the National Games is expected to boost Uttarakhand's reputation as a hub for sports and tourism. The inclusion of traditional sports alongside Olympic disciplines highlights the diversity and cultural richness of the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)