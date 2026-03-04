Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): In order to break their T20 World Cup duck against South Africa, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell, who has been sensational for the Kiwis in knockout matches at the ICC events, will be an extremely crucial player for his side.

Mitchell will be instrumental in making sure that after five losses to Proteas in the T20 World Cup, his side comes on the victorious side when it matters the most, during the semifinal in front of a packed Eden Gardens. Over the year, the right-hander has stood up for the Kiwis when everyone was down. Kiwis walk into this match with an advantage over the Proteas in ICC event knockouts, having secured wins in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup quarterfinals, the iconic semifinal of the 2015 Cricket World Cup and the semifinal of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Also Read | Summer Warne Claims 'Anti-Social' Incident at Ed Sheeran Concert; Water Poured on Shane Warne's Daughter for Dancing.

In six ICC event knockout matches, Mitchell has made 382 runs for NZ at an average of 95.5 and a strike rate of over 110, with a century and three fifties, with a best score of 134. The century against India in the semifinal of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the same venue is a happy memory Mitchell can look up to for some inspiration. Also, the last time Mitchell played a semifinal for NZ in a T20 World Cup, he made a blistering 72* in 47 balls against England in the UAE.

However, so far in the tournament, he has managed just 63 runs in four innings at an average of 21.00 and a strike rate of almost 119, with a best score of 32. This is Mitchell's best chance to unleash his ruthless strokeplay and once again emerge as their crisis-man.

Also Read | South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Check XIs, Proteas Make 3 Changes.

Squads: South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)