New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Indian judoka Linthoi Chanambam, who made history when she won the gold medal at the world cadet judo championships 2022, said that she will try her best to win a medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Indian judoka won the gold medal in the women's -57kg category in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.

She defeated her Brazillian opponent by 1-0 in the gold medal match on Friday. Linthoi is also the reigning Asian Champion in her sport.

The teenager from Manipur is the first Indian to win gold in the world judo championships in any category.

"I will try my best to win a medal in Paris. But, if not in Paris, I am sure I can do it at the 2028 Olympics (in Los Angeles)," said Linthoi Chanambam in virtual interaction.

"I feel absolutely great. It is an incredible feeling. I feel like I did something from the bottom of my heart and here is the result," said Linthoi.

"I started Judo in 2014 and I came to the Inspired Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellari in October 2017. The last five years, with so much of support from everyone, my life has really changed," she added.

Linthoi is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) scheme beneficiaries as a development group athlete.

"The academy where I was previously part of before joining IIS, was at a stone's throw distance from my home. So, my father always accompanied me during my practice sessions," Linthoi said.

"I always wanted to take up a sport like Judo from a very young age. In fact, I love boxing and football as well. But there were quite a few Judo academies near my hometown. That's what attracted me most about this sport and my family supported me from the very beginning," she added. (ANI)

