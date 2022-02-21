Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): After making his T20I debut, India pacer Avesh Khan has said that he will try to give his best whenever he plays for the country.

Avesh had made his debut in the third T20I against West Indies on Sunday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Stat Highlights: West Indies Create Unwanted Record in Series Defeat.

"I felt really good. Every player dreams about playing for the country and that came true for me. I enjoyed the match, we won the game so overall it was a good feeling. I will try to excel as much as I can for the country. It was my debut, I was obviously a little nervous. Rohit bhai backed me, Rahul sir told me to enjoy the game. We defeated West Indies in both ODI and T20I series, so it is a great feeling," Avesh told teammate Venkatesh Iyer in a video posted on BCCI.TV.

"I am trying to do the role assigned to me by the management. I am trying to finish the innings off. It is an asset for every captain if he can get two overs out of someone," he added.

Also Read | CFC 1-4 JFC, ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Jamshedpur FC Defeat Chennaiyin FC to Move On Second Place on Points Table, Assure Semifinal Spot.

With the 17-run win in the third T20I, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Earlier, the Men in Blue had defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series as well. India will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav's 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Harshal Patel returned with three wickets while Venkatesh Iyer also got two wickets.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35*) starred with the bat as India posted 184/5 in the allotted twenty overs. In the last five overs, the hosts managed to add 86 more runs to the total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)