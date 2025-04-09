London, Apr 9 (AP) Arsenal's win over Real Madrid conclusively sealed England's long-expected fifth guaranteed entry in the Champions League next season.

In the new 36-team Champions League format, UEFA awards bonus places to the two nations whose sides collectively perform the best over the three European club competitions this season.

Also Read | KK Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Karachi Kings Matches in Pakistan Super League 10 and Venue Details.

England, which has led the rankings since early in the season, has the most teams — five — left playing across the three competitions. It now cannot be caught by third-place Italy.

The English Premier League confirmed its fifth entry in the Champions League after Arsenal's stunning 3-0 win over the defending champion on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Also Read | Retired Out vs Retired Hurt in Cricket: Know Difference Between The Two Terms.

Spain is second in the UEFA rankings though still can be caught by Italy.

Italy and Germany had the bonus entries this season based on European results in 2023-24. Those went to fifth-place teams in Serie A and the Bundesliga, Bologna and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

There is an unprecedented scenario for England to have a record seven of the 36 teams in the Champions League next season.

If Aston Villa wins the Champions League after placing lower than fifth in the Premier League it will take the entry reserved for the title holder.

The Europa League winner also goes into the next Champions League, and that could be Manchester United or Tottenham which are both currently in contention for the European trophy but far outside the top five in the Premier League. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)