Sports News | Winning T20 WC in 2007 Was Unbelievable, Says Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said that winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 was unbelievable and added that the entire team got a huge amount of support when they landed back in India after winning the tournament.

India had defeated Pakistan in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup to win the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Harbhajan was having an interaction with former India batsman Aakash Chopra and it was then that the 'Turbanator' was asked to rate the three high points of his career (2001 series against Australia, 2007 T20 World Cup win and 2011 50-over World Cup win).

"As a player, I will rate 2001 series against Australia at the top spot as it made me the player I am today, if I look at my childhood dream, I always wanted to win the World Cup and it came true in 2011 so I will keep it at par with the 2001 series," Harbhajan said on the official YouTube channel of Aakash Chopra.

"Winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 was unbelievable, when we landed back in India, we got a huge amount of support, I have never seen anything like that before, I would not be able to rate these three moments as all are very special to me," he added.

India had defeated Sri Lanka in the finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2011 to win the tournament after a gap of 28 years.

While in the 2001 series against Australia, Harbhajan picked up 32 wickets and he also took a hat-trick at the Eden Gardens. He also played a series-winning cameo in the final Test of the series as a result, India emerged victorious over Australia in the three-match series.

In the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2007, India had won the toss and they opted to bat first. Gautam Gambhir was the one who kept on scoring regular boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Rohit Sharma, in the end, played a cameo of 30 runs to take the team total to 157/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Gambhir top-scored for India as he played a knock of 75 runs from just 54 balls.

Pakistan innings failed to get any type of momentum and the side was reduced to 77/6 in the 12th over. Misbah-ul-Haq then decided to take the matter in his own hands and he started dispatching Indian bowlers all around the park and the Green Shirts were the clear favourites in the final over as they needed just 13 runs.

Dhoni decided to give the final over to Joginder Sharma. Misbah had dispatched the second ball off the final over for a six and Pakistan was just 6 runs away from the target.

However, Misbah then played a horrendous shot as he went for a scoop over short fine-leg but he ended up handing a simple catch to S Sreesanth to give India a victory by five runs. (ANI)

