New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Ahead of his side's clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad fielding coach Ryan Cook said that it would be great if they could win a few matches away from home.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cook said they have to be sure to make their plans work in the upcoming match and take their chances from the start of the match.

Also Read | CSK 176/6 in 20 Overs | LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja’s Fifty, MS Dhoni Cameo Helps Chennai Super Kings Score Challenging Total.

"We have a couple of wins on a roll. If we get a few wins away from home, then it would be great. We are chasing down whatever we are getting. We need to make sure we have our plans and strategies set and take chances once we start," Cook said.

The Hyderabad-based franchise have displayed good performance in the 17th season of the IPL. Currently, Pat Cummins' side is in fourth place on the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.502. SRH clinched a 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last match of the tournament.

Also Read | DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (Wk/C), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)