Queensland [Australia], March 13 (ANI): Australia's seasoned Test opener Usman Khawaja has opted not to play for Queensland in their upcoming crucial Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at Karen Rolton Oval, according to ESPNcricinfo.

A win for Queensland against South Australia could hand them a spot in the final. After informing the selectors of his unavailability, Khawaja wasn't named in the Queensland squad. Captain Marnus Labuschagne has returned to the side after being away with Australia's squad for the recently concluded Champions Trophy.

Khawaja isn't the only Cricket Australia contracted player who is unavailable for the remainder of the season. Right-arm quick Xavier Bartlett has headed to the Punjab Kings to participate in the cash-rich league.

IPL-bound Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Spencer Johnson are unavailable for South Australia for the remainder of the season as well.

Khawaja's absence could impact Queensland's chances of victory, considering he orchestrated match-winning scores of 127 and 33* against Tasmania. According to ESPNcricinfo, instead of taking part in the high-stakes clash, Khawaja has decided to fly from Brisbane to Melbourne to spend the weekend watching the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Over recent years, the 38-year-old has taken extra caution while managing his schedule. He has preferred to keep himself mentally and physically fresh instead of engaging in back-to-back games.

Khawaja is likely to rest in April and May before preparing for four Tests in June and July, including the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Elsewhere, Australia's experienced Test pacer Scott Boland has been ruled out of Victoria's do-or-die clash against WA at the WACA ground.

Queensland squad vs South Australia: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Jackson Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Callum Vidler, Jack Wildermuth

Victoria squad vs Western Australia: Will Sutherland (c), Scott Boland, Harry Dixon, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Blake MacDonald, David Moody, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Peter Siddle

New South Wales squad vs Tasmania: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards (c), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha. (ANI)

