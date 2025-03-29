Miami Gardens (Florida), Mar 29 (AP) Novak Djokovic had some company for another Miami Open victory.

With Lionel Messi watching, Djokovic cruised into the Miami Open final by routing 14th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The fourth-seeded Djokovic will try for a seventh Miami Open title on Sunday against unseeded 19-year-old upstart Jakub Mensik, who won a thriller decided by a third-set tiebreaker over No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz in Friday's other semifinal, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

The 37-year-old Djokovic, who won six times at the tournament's previous venue at Key Biscayne, also is going for his 100th professional title.

He has been out of form this year, starting with an injury retirement at the Australian Open in January. Earlier this month, he lost his first match at Indian Wells to Botic van de Zandschulp.

In his on-court interview, Djokovic acknowledged the presence of Messi, who plays for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, calling him “King Leo."

Djokovic said Messi visited the locker room with his wife and children and they “exchanged gifts." Djokovic has seen Messi play live before but this was the first time the soccer great watched him.

“Obviously, it's a thrill to have his whole family,' Djokovic said. “It's a huge honor. He's such a great athlete, not just a football player. His impact on the world of sports in the last 20 years has been immense.

“To have him watch me live brings me great joy and excitement and also a little pressure. It's definitely different when he brings his family. I was touched by that."

The match was disrupted during the third game when a fan was removed by security. The chair umpire came down to the court and called for security as he walked toward the stands.

Dimitrov had jawed with the fan and came over to the sideline to point out the heckler to the umpire.

“It's just heckling, it's fine,' Dimitrov said. “I'm a very calm guy overall. I don't pick any fights but don't trigger me.'

Dimitrov eliminated Francisco Cerundulo in the quarters. He stayed on the court for 25 minutes after the victory, sitting in a wheelchair because of dizziness. He was helped off by tournament medical personnel and canceled his post-match news conference.

Dimitrov said he was given lots of water and ice but added “I don't have a recollection of exactly what happened. We're putting our bodies through so much. It's one of those matches where you have to carry me out of the court somehow.'

Djokovic was broken by Dimitrov in the first game, but he quickly settled down and closed out the first set in 32 minutes.

The men's leader with 24 Grand Slam titles made 87% of his first serves, missing just six all match on a breezy day. He also committed only five unforced errors in the 70-minute match.

“Now I know how it feels to be (John) Isner and (Reilly) Opelka,' Djokovic said of two serving behemoths. “Maybe my serve has been a bit underrated."

The Serbian improved to 13-1 against Dimitrov in his career. The Bulgarian pulled out the ultimate superlative.

“He wears confidence like a stain on your shirt,' Dimitrov said. “It's beautiful to see. Only a few athletes on Earth possess that quality.'

Mensik hasn't been to an ATP 1,000-point final and came in to the Miami Open ranked 54th.

He showed nerves of steel against Fritz at 4-4 in the deciding tiebreaker, winning the last three points.

Mensik, who didn't post a service break all match, blasted a backhand winner down the line for 5-4. Fritz hit a forehand long off a 20-shot rally and punched a forehand in the net on double match point to end the two hour and 25-minute nightcard.

Mensik shook hands with Messi before the match. “I didn't wash my hands before I stepped on the court," Mensik said.

Mensik credits Djokovic as the reason he picked up tennis. He lost to Djokovic in Shanghai Masters in a three-setter last October. Djokovic will have 18 years on his opponent.

“It feels incredible, unbelievable (to play him),' Mensik said. “It was a dream to play against him in Shanghai. I'm a better player now than I was in Shanghai.' (AP) AM

