Wolverhampton (England), Jun 21 (AP) Wolverhampton has signed attacking midfielder Fer Lopez from Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is the first summer signing for Wolves and follows forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, who also joined the English team from Celta last year.

The transfer fee is reportedly worth 19.5 million pounds ($26 million).

Lopez made 20 appearances for Celta after making his senior debut in October, scoring four goals and helping the club to finish seventh in La Liga.

It is a return to England for the product of the Celta academy, who spent four months at a school in Stowmarket in Suffolk at age 15.

“It's an amazing opportunity for my career to play in the Premier League, and I'm very happy,” Lopez said. “The club told me, and (manager) Vitor (Pereira) told me, that they thought I was a good fit in the squad. “ (AP) AM

