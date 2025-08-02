London [UK], August 2 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday announced that they have roped in Norwegian defender David Moller Wolfe from AZ Alkmaar on a five-year deal.

The Premier League outfit released a statement to announce the arrival of Wolfe from the Eredivisie side, making him their third acquisition in the ongoing summer transfer window. The lanky 6ft 1in left-wing-back reunited with his international teammate Jorgen Strand Larsen.

At the age of 23, Wolfe boasts 190 senior appearances and remarkably hit double figures for goal involvements last season. He began his journey as a teenager with Bergen Nord in 2017, but his career started gaining momentum with SK Brann in 2019.

After lifting his first title with Brann, Wolfe moved to AZ Alkmaar, getting his first taste of European football. He replaced Milos Kerkez as the Dutch side's regular left-back. Wolfe made 45 appearances, featuring in every Eredivisie and Europa Conference League fixture.

He earned a reputation as an attacking left-back with his tenacious passes across all competitions. He registered eight assists, including against Roma in the Europa League. He also flaunted his prolific goal-scoring form and netted three goals against Galatasaray, PEC Zwolle and Almere City.

"It feels amazing. I'm so, so happy and so proud to be a part of Wolves, so I'm over the moon right now. I felt incredibly wanted from the second I talked to Domenico and the second I talked to the coach. Obviously, the Premier League is a big, big league, especially in Norway," Wolfe said while speaking to the club.

"It's the biggest league that people watch, so when a Premier League club came in, and Wolverhampton came in for me, I was extremely keen on joining. I'm really looking forward to playing for Wolverhampton in front of the fans and I can't wait to see them," he added.

In the international circuit, he started all four games for Norway and was a vital cog in his nation's flawless start to World Cup qualification. (ANI)

