Gold Coast, Oct 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the rain-curtailed first T20 International match between India Women and Australia Women here on Thursday.

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana c Darlington b Gardner 17

Shafali Verma c Wareham b Gardner 18

Jemimah Rodrigues not out 49

Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Molineux 12

Yastika Bhatia c Vlaeminck b Wareham 15

Richa Ghosh not out 17

Extras: (NB-1 W-2) 3

Total: (For 4 wickets in 15.2 overs) 131

Fall of wickets: 1/31 2/37 3/55 4/106

Bowling: Tayla Vlaeminck 4-0-32-0, Sophie Molineux 2-0-23-1, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-28-2, Ellyse Perry 1-0-3-0, Nicola Carey 2-0-17-0, Hannah Darlington 1-0-11-0, Georgia Wareham 1.2-0-3-1, Tahlia McGrath 1-0-14-0. More

