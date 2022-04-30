Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): The third edition of the much-awaited Women's Drive North Chapter was held on Saturday to celebrate the indomitable spirit of the women drivers.

Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency, graced the flag-off ceremony, along with Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, JK Tyre and VK Misra, Technical Director of JK Tyre.

Also Read | Knight Riders Partner With MLC To Build World Class Cricket Stadium in Los Angeles.

The event was flagged off from Film City Noida and traversed through a beautifully-curated route to the city of exquisite Mughal architecture -Agra.

Speaking after the flag off, Mahesh Sharma said, "It is a big thing for the largest democracy in the world to voice for the empowerment of almost 50% of the population. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister has a great vision to empower our women. The big question is why women's empowerment is required and I think here is an answer to that... I have met some of the participants and they are very jubilant and enthusiastic. Let us all work for women's empowerment and see the changes in society."

Also Read | SRH vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 46.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport, JK Tyre, said, "We, at JK Tyre, are immensely proud and glad to keep supporting a cause through this exciting and fun-filled Drive for the third time in a row. Our aim has always been to promote more and more women in motorsports and break the stereotypes. This Drive, along with the other events we organize, has been a key indicator of the growing enthusiasm among women to come out and showcase their excellent skills behind the wheels. We hope that the numbers keep growing year after year and the excitement gets multiplied."

The Drive is conducted in the FMSCI-approved Time, Speed and Distance (TSD) format, and witnesses a great number of participants every year from women from different walks of life.

This year, the drivers owned the rally with their vibrant display of colours and attires on different themes such as - "Equal pay for women", "Women's health matters", "It's time to woman up", "Sustainable fashion", "Corona vaccine", "Equally beautiful", "Say no to plastic", "Save Earth", "Mental health awareness", and so on. They vouched for various pertinent women-centric issues as well as the issues ailing society and the world, in general. The Drive was about bringing a change in society and was promoted through the official hashtag #LIVEDRIVEN. This year, the event witnessed support by the UN Women as well.

JK Tyre being a pioneer in motorsports for over three decades has set several benchmarks in celebrating women in motorsports. They not only introduced an all-women racing team in the National Racing Championship but also have been organizing the YLFO Power Drive, Women's Rally to the Valley, annually to encourage women in motorsport.

Moreover, in accordance with their efforts to support the cause of women in Motorsport, JK Tyre joined hands with the Defence Forces and organised a first-of-its-kind event- the 'Defence Wives Power Drive' for the wives of armed forces personnel.

The Women Drive has been a celebration of the women drivers across the country and an occasion to stand for a cause. It has been a vital platform for women drivers to come out together to break the stereotypes and own the road. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)