Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 8 (ANI): Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup tie at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Indian team are heading into the match after a 13-run loss to Pakistan while Sri Lanka registered a previous 72-run win over Malaysia. The Indian team is at the top of the table with six points while Sri Lanka is at third place with six points.

Also Read | IND Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI 2022 vs SA: Check Predicted Indian XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Ranchi.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is rested while Mandhana is leading the team. Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire and Sneh Rana are in the playing eleven today.

Bangladesh have only made one change. Shamina Sultana has been replaced with Lata Mondal.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of PKL Season 9 on TV in India.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter.

The Women's Asia Cup 2022 started on October 1 and will continue until October 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)