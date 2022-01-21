Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Indian women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby feels the side needs a few tweaks in their technique ahead of the next match in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Iran held India to a 0-0 draw in their AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Group A clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

India had the better chances but determined defending by Iran kept the hosts at bay. Both teams have now set their sights on their next ties.

"This game is over. The result is what it is. We can never look back. Now we have to work on our finishing and go at it again in the second match against Chinese Taipei and get the three points," Dennerby said at the online official post-match press conference as per AIFF.

"I think we have a solid defence, and defended well whenever they tried to counter-attack. A few tweaks to our attack, and we will be ready for our next opponents," he added.

Group A of the AFC women's Asian Cup is currently led by China PR, who have three points after defeating Chinese Taipei 4-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena, while India share the second spot with IR Iran, with both sides having a point apiece.

"It's always good to come up with points in your first game, you stand a better chance of moving to the next round. We need to follow our plan, and try to get points against Taipei as well," said Dennerby.

"The only thing we can do is to focus on the next opponents, and not the table," Dennerby further said.

"It's not time for that yet. Chinese Taipei lost to China, but they are a good team, and we need to play well against them," he added. (ANI)

