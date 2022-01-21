Afghanistan will host Netherlands in Doha for a three-match One-Day International series. The first of which takes place today, January 21. Under Hashmatullah Shahidi's captaincy, Afghanistan will look to dominate Netherlands. Even though Afghanistan have named new faces for the series, but with Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the side, the side starts as favourites to win this fixture. Meanwhile, if you are looking for AFG vs NED live streaming online and TV telecast details then continue reading. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI 2022 will be played at theWest End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on January 21, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Afghanistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, Afghanistan vs Netherlands ODI series won’t be available for live tv telecast in India. However, fans can still catch the action live via live streaming option, more on that below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI 2022?

FanCode is the official broadcaster of AFG vs NED ODI series in India. Fans can access FanCode website or mobile app to watch live streaming online of AFG vs NED 1st ODI 2022. However, users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content.

