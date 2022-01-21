India and South Africa meet in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Boland Park. South Africa won the series opener and now lead the three-match series 1-0. It is a great opportunity for the Proteas to seal the series. India, on the other hand, will be looking to stay alive in the series and a win in this fixture will help them achieve that. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs South Africa live streaming online and live tv telecast then scroll down for all the information. India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Paarl.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen dominated the proceedings in the first ODI and shared a record 204-run stand for the fourth wicket. Both the batsmen scored respective centuries with Van der Dussen finishing unbeaten. Bowlers then complimented the batsmen to setup an impressive win.

When is India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl on January 21, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Temba Bavuma & Rassie van der Dussen Lead Proteas to a 31-Run Win.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA ODI series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the matches live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 2nd ODI online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2022 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).