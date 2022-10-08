Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 8 (ANI): Sri Lanka defeated Malaysia by 72 runs in the 14th Women's Asia Cup match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Oshadi Ranasinghe top-scored for Sri Lanka with an 18-ball 23* helping Sri Lanka reach a below-par total of 105/7 from 20 overs. Malaysian Sasha Azmi bowled a brilliant spell giving away just 10 runs in four overs and picking up two wickets.

Malaysia suffered a massive collapse as the team was bowled out for a paltry score of 33 runs inside 10 overs. Sri Lankan Malsha Shehani picked up four wickets giving away just 2 runs to help bundle Malaysia.

Malaysia did not get off to a good start and was reduced to 23-4 at the end of six overs, failing to make use of the powerplay. Sugandika Kumari dismissed two batters in the third over while a run out also took place to give Sri Lanka three wickets in one over.

It was all mayhem after that as the team could not recover from the early loss of wickets and triggered a collapse owing to the failure of their batsmen.

The Malaysian team lost their next six wickets for just 10 runs with Malsha Shehani being the main instigator picking up four wickets and cleaning up the tail.

Elsa Hunter was the only Malaysian batter to reach the double digits as she scored 18 runs from 15 balls. Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari picked up two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Earlier Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat.

The Sri Lankan innings started off slowly but the Malaysian bowlers made early inroads into the Sri Lankan inning taking wickets in the second, third and fifth over.

Sri Lankan captain Athapaththu played a 21-run inning trying to steady the Sri Lankan inning but the captain was dismissed by Ainna Hamizah Hashim in the 12th over.

Nilakshi de Silva also got a start but could not convert it to something substantial, losing her wicket to Mahirah Izzati for 21 runs.

Ranasinghe played a couple of attractive shots and the Sri Lankan's last five overs yielded 39 runs to take Sri Lanka to a mediocre total of 105/7.

Ainna Hamizah Hashim and Sasha Azmi took two wickets each for Malaysia.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 105/7 (Oshadi Ranasinghe 23*, Nilakshi de Silva 21; Sasha Azmi 2/10) vs Malaysia 33/10 (Elsa Hunter 18; Malsha Shehani 4/2) (ANI)

