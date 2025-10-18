Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 18 (ANI): New Zealand Women won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan Women as they play in match No. 19 of the Women's World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

New Zealand have won one match and lost two so far in the campaign. Their most recent clash, which was against Sri Lanka, ended without a result.

Pakistan started with losses in their first three games before the last one was washed out against England.

"Anything above 200 is a good target. It was disappointing; it was not in our favour. We have a belief on our side. Our batting will execute better. Same team," Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana said.

"We're going to bowl first today. I think we saw that they pitched it a little up in the England vs Pakistan game. So we're going to have a first crack at that, and especially with the weather that's been around in Colombo probably the last week or so, I think knowing what to chase is sometimes of benefit, just got to focus on this game. I think, you know, that's been our priority, focusing on this game and making sure that we do the basics really well and focus on the processes. I know it's very cliche, but we know if we start focusing too far ahead, then we can sort of get ahead of ourselves. So looking forward to a really good challenge here against Pakistan. We have full belief in our two openers. I think especially when you've got Suzie there, who's got a wealth of experience, and Georgia Plummer as well, who's still learning her craft, but she's such an exciting talent. So for us, we're absolutely backing them 100 per cent and looking forward to seeing what they can do today with the bat," New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said.

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson. (ANI)

