Mount Maunganui, [New Zealand], March 11 (ANI): After defeating Pakistan by six runs in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 on Friday, South Africa captain Sune Luus said that they are positive after two wins and praised wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty's performance.

Omaima Sohail's 65 runs went in vain as Proteas defeated Pakistan by six runs in the last over, the thriller of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 here at the Bay Oval on Friday.

"You got to love the World Cup game, no game is easy. We can take the positives out of the two wins and try and see what we need to work on going ahead. We take it one game at a time and want to play our best cricket. said Sune Luus in the post-match presentation.

"Really imperative to see different players coming to the party. Trisha is one of the best keepers and her contribution with the bat today was very vital," she added.

Chasing 224, Pakistan lost its opening wicket after the sixth over as Lizelle Lee took an amazing catch to send Sidra Ameen (12) back to the pavilion. Sohail and Nida Dar scored 65 and 55 respectively and they kept Pakistan in the game. But after Sohail's dismissal Pakistan kept on losing wickets and they were reduced to 213/8.

Nida Dar (55) and Diana Baig (13) stitched together a stand runs for the team, but Shabnim Ismail's brilliance in the last over helped South Africa win the thrilling match by six runs.

South Africa will face England in their next match of World Cup 2022 on Monday. (ANI)

