Hamilton [New Zealand], March 10 (ANI): New Zealand batter Amy Satterthwaite said that she wanted to take the Women's ODI World Cup match against India as deep as she could.

India suffered a 62-run defeat against New Zealand in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2022 here in Hamilton at Seddon Park on Thursday.

"Was an interesting one, certainly patches where I really struggled. We wanted to take it as deep as we could, set up a platform from where we could launch. We probably didn't quite do as we would've liked to but in the end it was enough. Really disappointed with the way I played in that game, probably let them into the game. Wasn't positive enough and almost brave enough," said Satterthwaite after the game.

"It's almost a reflection to go back and look on how I was playing. If I walk off playing the way I want to, regardless of how it went, I can accept that. The timing was there in patches and the bowlers were outstanding, the first 20-odd overs were exceptional, we talked about our starts and we couldn't have asked for anything more," she added.

New Zealand player Amelia Kerr starred with all-round show as she smashed fifty and took three wickets as she helped the home team in thrashing India by 62 runs. Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur's fighting knock of 71 went in vain.

Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr played brilliant innings of 75 and 50 respectively. For Women in Blue, Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets and was involved in a crucial ran out, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed two players. (ANI)

